Ianyan magazine is your premiere independent Armenian publication. Established in 2008 and not affiliated with any political, religious or governmental group, we aim to bring you what so many Armenian publications have failed to do: objective news, features and storytelling that you can appreciate.

This is not your medzbaba’s newspaper. There is no propaganda here. We not only seek the truth and report it, we bring you Armenian news from the South Caucasus and the world, for both young and old generations and for your non-Armenian friends as well.

Ianyan was named simply for the fact that no matter where you go in the world, Armenians can be identified by the last three letters of their last name. We hope to connect stories with readers using these six letters, just like our last names have for hundreds of years.

