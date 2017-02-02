Շիրակի մարզը հայտնի է իր յուրահատուկ սառը լեռնային կլիմայական պայմաններով։ Ի տարբերություն Արարատյան դաշտի մարզերի, ամառն այստեղ մեղմ է, հով ու կարճատև, իսկ ձմեռը… ձմեռը Շիրակում մեկ այլ պատմություն է, մեկ այլ աշխարհ։

Ամասիայի ու Աշոցքի շրջանների համայնքներում ամենացուրտ ու ձյունառատ ձմեռներն են լինում։ Հայաստանի ամենացուրտ վայրը՝ Պաղակնը (նախկինում՝ Շուռաբատ), Ամասիայի տարածաշրջանում է գտնվում։ Այնպես որ -20-ով այստեղ ոչ ոքի չես զարմացնի։

Shirak is known for its unique cold alpine climate. Unlike other provinces (marz in Armenian) in Ararat valley, summers here are mild and short, but winters… Shirak winters is a completely different story, different world.

Winters in Amasia and Ashotsk regions are the coldest with frequent heavy snowfalls. Paghakn (formerly known as Shurabat), the coldest place in Armenia is located in Amasia region. Temperatures reaching -20 Celsius isn’t a surprise to anyone.

Քանի դեռ ճանապարհները փակ չէին, որոշեցի գնալ Ամասիա։ Պետք է նշեմ, որ այստեղ մի քանի ամիս աշխատել եմ, բայց ձմռան ընթացքում դեռ չէի եղել, ուստի և ավելի հետաքրքրված էի սեփական աչքերով տեսնել ինձ արդեն ծանոթ վայրերը տարվա այս եղանակին։

While the roads were still open, I decided to go to Amasia. I used to work here for a couple of months, but I had never been here during winter, so I was more intrigued to see familiar places during this time of the year.



Քեթի համայնքի մոտ գտնվող ոլորաններն են։ Տեղացիներն այս սարն անվանում են Քեթվա Քյալլա: Բքի ժամանակ ճանապարհի այս հատվածը կարող է փակ լինել մի քանի օր շարունակ։

This is serpentine road near Keti. The locals call this mountain “Ketva Qyalla”. This part of the road can be closed for several days because of snowstorms.



Մ1 միջպետական նշանակության ավտոմոբիլային ճանապարհն է․ կապում է Երևանը Հայաստանի երկրորդ քաղաք Գյումրիին՝ շարունակվելով դեպի Բավրա՝ հայ-վրացական պետական սահման:

M1 highway connects Yerevan to Gyumri and goes further up north to Bavra – Armenian – Georgian border.



Ամասիա հասնելու համար թեքվում ենք ձախ, որտեղ գտնվում է Բանդիվան գյուղը ու համանուն կաթնամթերքի գործարանը։ Համայնքի բնակչության զգալի մասն աշխատում է այս գործարանում։

From M1 I turn left to go to Amasia. Bandivan village is located here. Most of the village population works in this dairy factory.



Եվս մի քանի ոլորան ու հասնում եմ Ամասիա։

A couple of more turns and I’ll be in Amasia.



Ախուրյան գետի սառցակալած վտակներից է։ Այս հետքերն, իհարկե, գայլերի չեն պատկանում, սակայն այս տարածաշրջանում ոչ շատ հաճախ կարելի է հանդիպել նաև գայլերի։

One of the streams of Akhuryan river. These are, of course, not wolf footprints, even though one can come across wolves from time to time in this region.



Սա էլ իմ հետքն է։ Պետք է ձյունածածկ սառույցի վրայով քայլելու հմտություններ ունենաս, հակառակ դեպքում սայթաքելն անխուսափելի է։

And this is my footprint. You should have skills of walking on snow covered ice here, otherwise you won’t be able to avoid slipping all the time.

Տեղացիները կատակով նշում են, որ Ամասիան Անտարկտիդային կամ Իսլանդիային ոչ մի բանով չի զիջում․ այստեղ էլ կան սառցաժայռեր։

Locals joke that Amasia is in no way inferior to Iceland or Antarctica since they have ice mountains too.

Բարևեց ու շարունակեց ճանապարհը։ Արեգնադեմ (նախկինում՝ Ազիզբեկով) տանող ճանապարհն է։

This stranger greeted me and continued on his way. The road to Aregnadem (former Azizbekov).



Համայնքում դեռ պահպանվել է Լենինի արձանը։ Գազի խողովակները վիզուալ պոեզիայի խորհրդավոր շղարշ են ստեղծում նրա շուրջ։

Lenin’s statue. These pipes create a mysterious veil of visual poetry around it.



Արձանի ետնամասից խողովակներն մետաղյա շրջանակի տեսք ունեն․ նորովի լրացնում են սոցռեալիզմի այս գործը։

This piece of socrealizm is complemented by the frame of pipes from behind too.



Պարզվում է՝ ձմռանը, նույնիսկ ցերեկային ժամերին, համայնքը գրեթե դատարկ է, այդ պատճառով ինձ ուրախացրեցին զարմացած շները, որոնք ստվերի պես հետևում էին իմ ամեն քայլին։

It turns out that even during daylight there is no one outside at this time of the year. Meeting surprised dogs who would later follow me as a shadow was a joyous experience.



Երբեմնի բնակելի շենք։ Համայնքում մի քանի նման շենք կա։

Once inhabited building. There are several buildings like this in the community.



Գրեթե բոլոր բնակելի շենքերում էլ դատարկ բնակարաններ կան։ Պատճառները պարզ են՝ գործազրկություն, աղքատություն, արտագաղթ…

There are empty apartments in almost every building. The reasons are obvious enough – unemployment, poverty, emigration.



Հայաստանում գազի և այլ կոմունալ վարձերը ձմռանը դառնում են մղձավանջ։ Ամասիան բացառություն չէ։

Paying gas and other bills during winter can be a nightmare in Armenia. Amasia is no exception.

Ժամանակը կանգ է առնում։ Սպիտակ խոռոչը կլանում է ամեն ինչ։

Time stops. White hollow engulfs everything.

Եռանկյունը։

The triangle.



Սառցապատում

Devoured by snow.



Երեխաներն իրենց տեղերը զիջում են ձյանը․ խաղահրապարակը դատարկվում է։

Children lose the playground to snow.



Համայնքային այգին նույնպես դատարկ է։

The community park is empty too.



Քանի որ տարվա մեծ մասն այստեղ ձմեռ է, դահուկներն տեղաշարժման ավելի օգտակար ու տարածված եղանակներ են, քան հեծանիվները։

Skis are a better means of transportation here since winters are so long.



Խուսափելն անհնար է․ ձյունն ամենուր է։

There is no escape – snow is everywhere.



Ամասիայում թափառումներս ավարտեցի Արմենի հետ զրույցով․ հանդիպածս ամենահետաքրքիր մարդկանցից մեկն է։ Նա խնդրում է ինձ միացնել Ֆրեդի Մերկուրիի երգերը, որին երկուսս էլ շատ ենք սիրում։ Մեր զրույցներն ինձ ամեն անգամ մտածելու տեղիք են տալիս։

My wanderings in Amasia ended with a conversation with Armen. He is one of the most interesting people I have ever met. Sometimes he asks me to play Freddie Mercury songs, who we both love. Conversations with him are always food for thought for me.

Samson Martirosyan currently resides in Gyumri, where he was born and raised. He has degrees in Political Science and International Affairs and has worked with various organizations. Samson has been passionate about storytelling through photography and writing since teenage years. He writes on such topics as social justice, regional and domestic politics and human rights. Several years ago he established Peghq photo collective along with a friend. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

