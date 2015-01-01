The Akhbar: Struggles of a Diasporan Attempting to Come Home
“This one is an akhbar!” the special forces unit policeman yelled out in Armenian before his buddies joined in on the beating. The term, derived from “yeghbayr,” the Armenian word…
Jason Hamacher’s band had broken up. The tour he was meant to embark on got cancelled. He was angry and frustrated, having reached a point where he was questioning if “rocking out” for the rest of his life was something he really wanted to do.
Editor, baker and photographer Andrew Janjigian and his wife Melissa Rivard, also a photographer, took a trip to Eastern Turkey this winter, traveling to Kars, Van and Diyarbakir and documenting the…
In the early morning hours of July 17 in the Erebuni district of Armenia’s capital Yerevan, an armed group took over a police station, holding the officers hostage. Soon after, a grainy video shot by phone appeared on Facebook. The camera gave a real-time, 2-minute glimpse into a certain kind of chaos that was about to unfold in the country.
It began four years ago. After another April 24th, I decided to find an Armenian friend online to understand how the other side perceives the Armenian Genocide. It was just after
One stifling summer afternoon last year in Kond, the sole historic district left in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, a group of men tending to a neighbor’s garden took a break as the sun
Dear Mr. Erdogan, In 50 days it will be 100 years since the Armenian Genocide began. What then happened cannot be simply explained as a war. What then happened was
There is this idea of the way things are, and there is this other idea that things could be different. This is certainly true for free jazz, born amidst mid-20th
It was in 2008 that I first came across a catalogue titled Mapping Sitting: On Portraiture and Photography by artists Walid Raad and Akram Zaatari. The project brought together different
By Liana Aghajanian Some months after the long, treacherous deportations began, Mary Ekizian lost her husband Krikor to the horrors of the Armenian Genocide. Driven to madness, she would often
“Who are you? This is Turkey. Do you know what Turkey is?” a man asked me, his thick glasses magnifying the fear in his eyes. He belonged to the little-known